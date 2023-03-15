A Jehovah's Witness faithful arrived at an airport with the intention of travelling to the US without an international passport

A man who recorded him enquired about his passport and the Jehovah's Witness faithful said he tore it

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as people wondered if the man was in the right state of mind

A man who is without an international passport was spotted at an airport seeking to travel to the United States of America.

In a video seen on @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the man was asked about his passport and he revealed that he tore it deliberately.

According to the man who claimed to be a Jehovah's Witness, he tore his passport due to his confidence in God in taking him to America.

Speaking incoherently, he told the man interrogating him that he believes he can link up with his brothers in Canada when he arrives in the North American country.

He added that the other option is for his brothers abroad to come to see him in Canada.

The clip has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Man loses his passport at a US airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had lost his passport at a US airport.

When the security men stopped him, he just could not locate where the document was and kept searching. Due to the situation, he could not get entry.

A lady who shared the clip of the man said his situation shows that juju is very real and that wicked people will go to any length to stop people's success.

She added that it is better not to tell anyone when one is making plans to relocate abroad for a better life.

