Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 elections, has clarified that he is also challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s declaration of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

Obi had earlier been quoted to have said in an Arise TV interview that he was challenging the electoral process, not the outcome.

The former governor of Anambra state, however, clarified in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng that he is challenging the process that led to the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect and the declaration itself.

The tweet reads:

"Following my response to a question while appearing on Arise TV earlier today, I want to state categorically that at the Presidential Elections Tribunal(PET), I am challenging the INEC electoral process that led to the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect as well as the Declaration itself. -PO"

