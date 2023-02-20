The INEC has been restrained from engaging the chairman of Lagos Parks and Garage, Musiliu Akinsanya, AKA MC Oluomo, from distributing electoral materials

A federal high court in Lagos granted the prayer of the Labour Party that alleged that that Oluomo have engaged in political violence and thuggery

Oluomo was the former chairman of the NURTW in the state before the state government suspended union's activities and became the pioneer chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garage

Ikeja, Legos - A federal high court in Lagos has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging the Lagos Parks and Garages chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popular as MC Oluomo.

According to The Tribune, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the court acceded to the prayer of the Labour Party to stop the commission from engaging Lagos transport boss to distribute election materials on voting days on Monday, February 20.

Court stops INEC from engaging Oluomo on material distribution Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Will INEC engage Oluomo to distribute election material in Lagos?

The Labour Party have raised concerns over alleged involvement of Oluomo in political violence and thuggery in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The ruling will stand until the hearing and determination pof the substantial suit.

The court ruled that the order restrains the INEC (defendant/respondent) “whether by itself or by its officers, affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on its behalf howsoever from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment” of the Akinsanya-led Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

Latest about INEC, MC Oluomo, Lagos, 2023 election

Oluomo is the former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) before having rift with the union's national body.

Following the dispute between the Lagos state chapter of the NURTW and its national body, the Lagos state government suspended the activities of the transport union and formed the Lagos Parks and Garages, where Oluomo emerged as

Source: Legit.ng