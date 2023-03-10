The federal government of Nigeria has revoked the citizenship of Roger Brown, a popular British businessman and employer of Labour in the country, over alleged racism against his Nigerian staff.

The government also revoked the residence and work permit of the British business mogul.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmed, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, on digital communications, on Thursday, March 10.

Brown is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc, an oil & gas exploration and production company based in Nigeria.

The tweet reads:

"The FG has revoked visa, residence and work permits of Roger Brown, a British businessman and CEO of Seplat Energy Plc, an oil & gas exploration and production company based in Nigeria over alleged racism, favouring of foreign workers and discrimination against Nigerian employees."

Reacting to the development, the former senator of Kaduna central and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Sani, commended the development.

Sani said it is not ideal for anyone to be making money in Nigeria and discriminate against Nigerians.

His words read:

"Racism in Nigeria; the revocation of the visa of the CEO of Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown by the Federal Gov’t over the allegations of racism against Nigerians in their company is commendable. You can’t come to our country to make money and discriminate against our people."

