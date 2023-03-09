The chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, has extolled the women in celebration of International Women's Day.

In his goodwill message sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 9, the commission boss reckoned with women and revealed that 50 per cent of the NCC's management team constituted women.

The statement reads in part:

This occasion presents another opportunity for me to reiterate the Commission’s irrevocable commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusive participation in line with the theme of the celebration: ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’’.

Today, gender inclusiveness in the Commission’s affairs permeates all cadres and disciplines. About fifty percent of the Commission’s Management team is made up of women who have distinguished themselves, and demonstrated capacity, capability and desirability to contribute to the success of the Commission in promoting and sustaining the growth of the telecoms sector.

It has been established across the world, and in all parts of human endeavours that inclusion of women in leadership, has contributed in commensurate organic growth, which justifies the notion that development of any nation will be incomplete without the participation and contributions of women.

This is why we are deliberate, purposeful and conscious of the need to encourage women and girls to partake of the innovative digital opportunities available to them to improve their lives and skills in ways that fulfill their needs and aspirations through their chosen careers.

On this note, and on behalf of the Board and Management, the entire NCC family, I felicitate with our women folk and wish to share in their joy of womanhood, and the expected greater roles they have been destined to play in promoting peace and harmony in the world.

Source: Legit.ng