Kellogg Hosts Winners of Superstars Competition 4.0, Presents Reward

In a continued move to contribute its share towards achieving the long-term goal of a reduced number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, Kelloggs- the world’s no. 1 cereal company, has once again offered an educational scholarship to another set of youngsters who emerged winners of the 4th edition of its annual flagship project- Kellogg’s Superstars Essay Competition.

Kellogg’s hosted the winners, guardians, and proprietors of their schools to a grand reception in Ikeja, Lagos where they were officially presented with certificates and cash rewards of a hundred and fifty thousand Naira each among other prizes. Equally present to witness the event were representatives from the Ministry of Education and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) recently decried low enrolment of children in primary schools across Nigeria, despite being free and compulsory. The body, therefore, called for adequate funding of primary education, which will create an enabling environment for increased demand for qualitative education.

On this premise was the Kellogg’s Superstars essay competition instituted in 2019 for the benefit of young children within the age bracket of five to twelve years to sharpen their writing skills and to provoke creative thinking in them. Kellogg’s believes every child innately possesses all it requires to thrive when the surrounding condition is right and favourable.

A couple of months back, the brand declared the portal open for entries coming from any part of the country. The task was to write a short and concise essay of not more than 100 words on the topic “My Start to a Great Day”.

320,000 entries were received. Following a sifting process conducted through a distinguished panel of judges, 150 children emerged as winners of the 4th edition of Kellogg’s Superstars Essay competition, each receiving the award of one hundred and fifty thousand Naira in support of their educational expenses. Also, another set of 1,000 children was rewarded with handy educational materials as consolation prizes.

This edition took a more rewarding dimension as the scholarship award became upwardly reviewed by 50%, plus the window for additional 50 students was created compared to a previous number of annual winners and most importantly, more consolation prize winners were covered.

According to the National BTL Manager of Kellogg's Tolaram, Mr Darlington Igabali, “We dream of a well-nourished and informed generation of Superstars in Nigeria and to build a better future for tomorrow, certainly the foundation lies in proper education along with a healthy diet."

Mr Adeyemi Adebayo, Director- Basic Education Services, Lagos State Ministry of Education, commended Kellogg’s for breeding a generation of healthy children, helping them to express themselves through critical reasoning and creative writing.

