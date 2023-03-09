The candidacy of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC ahead of the governorship election in Taraba has been upheld

This was as the Federal High Court in Jalingo on Thursday, March 9, asked INEC not to delist Bwacha

This verdict reaffirms the Supreme Court's earlier judgment which had ordered the APC to conduct another poll that produced Bwacha as the governorship candidate

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Jalingo, Taraba - The Federal High Court in Jalingo has upheld the election of Emmanuel Bwacha as the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s governorship candidate in Taraba ahead of the Saturday, March 18 election.

Emmanuel Bwacha stands as the APC guber candidate in Taraba (Photo: Senator Emmanuel Bwacha)

Source: Facebook

During a verdict read in Jalingo on Thursday, March 9, by Justice Bala Usman, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise Bwacha as the APC's rightful gubernatorial candidate, Punch reports.

Justice Usman's position was that it is pertinent to re-affirm the ruling of the Supreme Court which has earlier directed the APC to conduct a fresh primary where Emmanuel emerged as the winner

The court, therefore, asked the INEC not to remove Bwacha's name from its portal or ballot paper ahead of the governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taraba politics: After Supreme Court’s verdict, aspirant serves APC, Bwacha fresh lawsuit

One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, David Sabo-Kente, has filed a suit against the APC and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

Kente dragged Senator Bwacha and the APC to court for violating the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the candidacy of the politician as the governorship candidate of the party and delisted the APC from fielding a candidate for the governorship elections.

Kente maintains he remain an APC member

Sabo-Kente, addressing newsmen in Abuja including a Legit.ng reporter on Friday, February 17, spoke on the crisis rocking the APC in Taraba State, stressed that he would remain in the party and fight for justice and the enthronement of true democracy in the state.

Kente clears the air

Sabo-Kente, however, dismissed insinuations that his aim was to ensure that APC did not have a gubernatorial candidate in the northern state.

Source: Legit.ng