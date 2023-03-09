The plots of some politicians in the forthcoming governorship election have been revealed by the Department of State Services

According to the DSS, some politicians are planning to cause a total breakdown of law and order in the country if the outcome of the election did not favour them

The DSS, therefore, warned Nigerians especially the youths to avoid any form of violence in the coming polls and do the needful during the exercise

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said there are “orchestrated plans” to cause a total breakdown of law and order in the country.

The security agency disclosed that the plot is designed for execution after the governorship and state assembly elections, a report by The Cable confirmed.

A message to Nigerians

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 8, by Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, the security agency decried the “unnecessary palpable political tension” in parts of the country.

“It is in view of these that the Service warns politicians and their supporters to engage constructively,” the statement reads.

The DSS called on all Nigerians to abide by the rules of the Electoral Act and extant guidelines.

