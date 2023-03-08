Amid the disquiet over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, PDP presidential candidate reportedly met with former military leaders Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar

The meeting which was held behind closed doors on Wednesday, March 8, in Minna was said to be connected to the presidential poll

Atiku who came second in the election has approached the court, seeking to upturn President-elect Bola Tinubu's victory

Minna, Niger state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has paid an unscheduled visit to the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retired).

According to Channels TV, the former vice president arrived at the Minna International airport around 11 am on Wednesday, March 8.

Legit.ng gathers that Atiku was received by the former governor of Niger state, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu. He then moved straight to the uphill mansion of the elder statesman in Minna.

The meeting between the duo which was allegedly over the just concluded elections lasted for over one hour.

It was gathered that Atiku also used the opportunity to welcome General Babangida after his return from a foreign medical trip.

Atiku's aide Paul Ibe confirms meeting

Meanwhile, another related report by Nigerian Tribune stated that the PDP presidential candidate also met with another ex-military leader who also resides in Minna, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The newspaper added that Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, confirmed the meeting in a statement but gave no details.

However, he said the session was “fruitful.”

The former vice president is now in his home state, Adamawa, ahead of this Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

Atiku lost to his main rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who polled 8,794,726 votes.

Tinubu’s victory: Atiku enlists 19 SANs for legal battle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku is battle-ready to challenge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the Saturday, February 25, election.

The former vice president has set up a legal team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to take on Tinubu in court.

He briefed the team at his campaign headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, March 8.

