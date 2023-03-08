The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has responded to the long-standing question of who ordered the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki tollgate during the EndSARS protest in 2020

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the power to give orders to security forces was not within his jurisdiction while asking who ordered the military to storm Lagos on election February 25 election to justify his position

According to the governor, he was the first governor to address the protesters and listen to their plight, took their demand to the president in Nigeria, even though the protest did not start in Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikeja, Lagos - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, has responded to the long pending question of who gave the military to order to shoot unarmed protesters in the Lekki area of the state during the EndSARS protest.

The governor, in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday morning, March 8, said the power to give orders to the police and other security forces is not within his jurisdiction.

Sanwo-Olu responds to the question of "Who gave the order?" Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

What is Sanwo-Olu's response to "Who gave the order?" question on Lekki shooting during EndSARS protest

He also queried why the CPS refused to listen to him when he visited Magodo and asked who gave the order to the military to flood the street of Lagos during the February 25 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Returning to the protest in the Lekki area that led to the shooting, the governor said:

“I was the first Governor that went to meet the protesters. I was the first that took the 5 for 5 demands to the President. I was the first to set up the panel for victims."

Latest about Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC, 2023 Election, EndSARS, Lekki Shooting

The EndSARS protest that happened in October 2023 is one of the most popular nationwide protests in Nigeria's history. It was staged against police brutality in the country.

The protest led to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a special unit designed to fight crime in the Nigerian police force.

See the video here:

Dinner with Igbo business leaders, 3 other steps APC making to win LP in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state chapter of the APC is setting machinery in place to ensure that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not defeated in his second-term bid.

This is because the victory of Peter Obi, the LP candidate in the just concluded presidential election, has posed a threat to the APC chances and made Rhode-Vivour, the LP candidate, popular in the state.

One of the permutations the APC is making is to have dinner with the Igbo captain of industry led by Air Peace boss Allen Onyema.

Source: Legit.ng