The Nigerian Police Force has reversed some postings to Kano state ahead of the Saturday, March 11, governorship election

IGP Usman Alkali has changed the deployment of CP Balarabe Sule to the state and replaced him with CP Faleye Olaleye from Ebonyi

Before the reversal, there were claims from members of the NNPP that CP Sule was used by politicians to oppress the opposition party in Kano

Kano - Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali has reversed the deployment of CP Balarabe Sule, a former chief security officer to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, to Kano for the election.

In Balarabe's place, the IGP has transferred CP Faleye Olaleye from Ebonyi to Kano to take charge of the command, Daily Nigerian reports.

The Nigerian Police Force is set to ensure security throughout the elections (Photo: @PoliceNG)

This change was a response to protests staged by members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) over the report that CP Balarabe Sule, ACP Adamu Babayo, and ACP Abubakar Shika would be posted to the state.

Sources have it that the trio which had worked together as a team in Kano has been accused of being partisan while on duty.

The police boss responded to the protests of the opposition and shelved the initial posting before the release of the signal apart from redeploying more senior officers to the state in order to beef up security during the polls.

Moreover, as contained in the latest signal, the IGP posted AIG Sani Dalijan to take charge of Zone 1, Kano.

