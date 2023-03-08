International Women's Day is an event set aside for the celebration of womanhood and the contribution of women to global civilisation.

The IWD is also a day used to call attention to issues affecting the well-being of women globally.

Ireti Kingibe and Ipalibo Banigo are senators-elect. Photo credit: Twitter/@IretiKingibe and @HarryBanigo.

Source: Twitter

One of the issues that are usually on the table for discussion during the IWD is women's participation in politics.

Globally, the IWD is used as a platform to call on the world to support women who want to go into leadership positions.

In Nigeria, this year's celebration could not have come at a better time than now, when people are evaluating the level to which women have been successful in the 2023 elections so far.

A number of Nigerian women sought to be elected into the Senate during the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Given the above, this article highlights the two women elected into the Nigerian Senate during the 2023 general elections.

1. Ireti Kingibe

Ireti Kingibe is one of the two women elected into the Nigerian Senate in the 2023 election. She won the Federal Capital Territory senatorial election conducted on Saturday, February 25.

She will be representing the people of the FCT in the 10th senate, which will be constituted in June.

To clinch the position, Ireti, who contested under the platform of the Labour Party, (LP), defeated Philip Aduda.

She polled 202,175 votes to emerge as the winner, while Aduda trailed behind with 100,544 votes.

2. Banigo Ipalibo Harry

Another woman elected into the Nigerian Senate is Banigo Ipalibo Harry who will represent Rivers West Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.

Mrs Banigo is the current deputy governor of Rivers state. She won the senatorial election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As the elections are still ongoing, hopefully, some more women will be able to make it into more elective positions.

