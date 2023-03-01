The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi the Imo East senatorial election winner.

Onyewuchi of the Labour Party polled 100,631 votes to defeat Chief Uche Onyeagucha of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 87,229 votes.

Onyewuchi, a serving senator, had lost the PDP ticket to Onyeagucha during the primaries before he headed for the Labour Party.

He succeeded Senator Sam Anyanwu, the current PDP national secretary, in 2019.

54-year-old Onyewuchi was also a former member of the House of Representatives representing Owerri-Municipal/Owerri-North/West-Federal Constituency of Imo State under the platform of PDP.

On his part, Onyeagucha was the secretary to the Imo state government under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha in the southeast state.

