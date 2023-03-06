Days after the 2023 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just-concluded 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has paid a visit to Mrs Jennifer Efidi in Lagos.

Ms Efidi was stabbed in the face by suspected thugs during the presidential and National Assembly elections stabbed while attempting to cast her vote in the Surulere area of the state.

Obi in a tweet on Monday, March 6, disclosed that he has visited the woman whom he described as an icon of Nigeria's democracy.

"Today, I visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi. She was attacked on 25th February in an attempt to stop her from voting, but she stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria's democracy.

She is my point of contact with every Nigerian who suffered a similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting rights, and contribute to a new Nigeria. Like many Nigerians, I acknowledge her bravery and resoluteness.

Jennifer is a true manifestation of Profiles in Courage for a new Nigeria," the Labour Party flagbearer tweeted.

Obi who is a former governor of Anambra state came third in the poll with over six million votes.

