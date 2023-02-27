BREAKING: Winner Finally Emerges in Lagos as Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu Battle for Votes in 20 LGAs
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the presidential election in Lagos state.
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
He defeated Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, after the votes were calculated from all the 20 LGAs in the state.
Tinubu is a former Lagos governor and the state is historically his stronghold.
APC - 572, 606
Labour Party - 582, 354
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
NNPP - 8442
PDP - 75 750
SDP - 772
Accredited voters: 1,347152
Total Valid votes: 1271451
Rejected votes: 64278
Total votes cast: 1,335729
Source: Legit.ng