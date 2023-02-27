Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the presidential election in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

He defeated Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, after the votes were calculated from all the 20 LGAs in the state.

Peter Obi defeats Tinubu in Lagos. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu is a former Lagos governor and the state is historically his stronghold.

APC - 572, 606

Labour Party - 582, 354

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

NNPP - 8442

PDP - 75 750

SDP - 772

Accredited voters: 1,347152

Total Valid votes: 1271451

Rejected votes: 64278

Total votes cast: 1,335729

Source: Legit.ng