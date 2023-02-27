BREAKING: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu in Another LGA in Lagos
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won another local government in Lagos.
Obi defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and others in Shomolu local government area.
See the result:
No of wards: 12
APC: 27, 879
LP: 28,936
NNPP: 476
PDP: 3, 449
SDP: 30
Registered voters: 316, 752
Accredited voters: 64, 348
Total valid votes: 62, 003
Rejected votes: 2,273
Total vote cast: 64,276
Source: Legit.ng