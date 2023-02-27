The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won another local government in Lagos.

Obi defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and others in Shomolu local government area.

See the result:

No of wards: 12

APC: 27, 879

LP: 28,936

NNPP: 476

PDP: 3, 449

SDP: 30

Registered voters: 316, 752

Accredited voters: 64, 348

Total valid votes: 62, 003

Rejected votes: 2,273

Total vote cast: 64,276

