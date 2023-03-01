Bola Tinubu has been declared the President-Elect for the 2023 presidential election, but legit.ng recalled that Bode George, a chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

George said he would cease to be a Nigerian if Bola Tinubu, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), becomes president in 2023.

Flashback: Bode George promises to stop being Nigerian if Tinubu becomes president Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos state governor and his alleged involvement with a tax firm named Alpha Beta Consulting, The Cable reported, citing an Arise TV interview on Friday, May 7, as its source.

The PDP chieftain was quoted to have said:

“I’ve talked about it and I’m still saying publicly that the EFCC should go urgently and investigate Alpha Beta Company owned by him.

“Let me say it in very clear language, to me it’s an insult to the civilised people of this country who are committed to national development that the likes of him want to run this country.

“We must make sure that they investigate him. He’s junketing all over the place—an insult to the civilised minds who work so hard in this country. If, by whatever yardstick, he becomes the head of state, I will cease to be a Nigerian and I’m not joking.”

Source: Legit.ng