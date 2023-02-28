The senator representing Cross River Northern Senatorial District, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has proven he is not a paperweight politician.

Jarigbe defeated the Cross River state governor, Senator Ben Ayade, in a contested election to retain his seat in the Nigerian Senate.

Senator Jarigbe has taught Governor Ben Ayade a political lesson.

Source: Twitter

The governor's defeat sent shock waves across the country, with many expressing surprise that Jarigbe could pull such a political upset in the south-south state.

Those who know Jarigbe, however, say he is a thorough grassroots politician with his people's backing.

These are a few things Legit.ng found out about the politician who is the talk of the town in political circles.

1. Youth empowerment

The senator had empowered thousands of people in the district with scholarship awards and jobs, among others. He has also assisted hundreds with payment of their WAEC and JAMB registration fees, as well as providing bursary to indigent students that are in various higher institutions across the country.

2. Capacity

Senator Jarigbe has shown capacity to deliver even at his youthful age. He was the first individual in Cross River North to swing into action, following the outbreak of COVID-19, by providing hand sanitisers, face masks and hand-gloves for his constituents. He also supplied palliatives to hospitals in the during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Litany of projects

Senator Jarigbe’s projects are scattered across the five local government areas of Ogoja, Yala, Obanliku, Bekwarra and Obudu that make up the district. He has also attracted people-oriented projects across the 54 wards of the zone, right from when he was a former two terms member of House of Representatives.

4. Provision of portable water

At least 21 rural communities in Cross River have been provided with portable drinking water by Senator Jarigbe within the last year. Before his intervention in the water projects that cut across five local government areas, the people lacked access to water supply and as such, experienced perennial water shortage.

Source: Legit.ng