A revisit of some reasons Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to Peter Obi in one of his strongest domains, Lagos state, is vital.

It is even more crucial to look into the circumstances that brought about Tinubu's defeat in the state when one considers that Jagaban even lost to the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the biggest local government area, Alimosho.

Some factors helped Obi to defeat Tinubu in Lagos

Legit.ng has compiled some of the factors that influenced Obi's victory in the southwest state:

Religion

One must realise that as a cosmopolitan state, Lagos is home to citizens with various religious backgrounds and as such, the massive votes for Obi are more like a protest against Tinubu who is seen as a godfather to three consecutive Muslim governors.

Arising from this now are claims that with Tinubu's loss in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a Muslim, may have a hard time retaining his seat against the governorship candidate of LP in Lagos, Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour, a Christian.

CBN naira redesign policy

Moreover, close to the 2023 general elections, Nigerians witnessed a terrible economic crisis that stemmed from the naira redesign policy of the APC-led federal government, precisely the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Although some have speculated that the policy worked against a number of politicians, due to the frustration which is still on, it further reduced the confidence of Nigerians in the government.

Ethnicity

Added to this, a lot of Lagosians who are not of southwestern extraction, felt that the region has held its sway for too long and that Tinubu is responsible for this.

EndSARS

Even if in terms of timeline, the EndSARS protest came before other happenings which made Lagisoans, especially youths, disappointed in the APC-led administration, it was more like what they needed to make up their minds about the leadership of the state.

Some persons felt the state government was not sincere in its report on what truly transpired in Lekki Tollgate and who should be blamed for it.

