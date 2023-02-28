Whilst Nigerians anxiously wait for who becomes the next Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm Anthony Ojukwu, for re-appointment as the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

According to the letter read at the plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, February 28, further confirmed the development.

Details regarding Anthony Ojukwu's reappointment

Meanwhile, the re-appointment is for five years and would be Ojukwu’s final term in the position, a report by The Punch confirmed.

The letter reads,

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 7(2), of the National Human Rights Commission (Amendment) Act, 2010, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Mr. Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, for re-appointment as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, for a final term of 5 years.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner. Please accept, the Distinguished Senate President’s assurances of my highest consideration.”

