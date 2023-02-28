On Tuesday, February 28, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended National Assembly elections in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Rivers State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to a report by The Nation, the Commission also warned persons instigating violence in the state, bullying and threatening the State Presidential Election Collation Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Otuoke, Professor Teddy Adias, to steer clear of the professor.

INEC suspends NASS elections in Port Harcourt over irregularities. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC gives reason

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Johnson Sinikiem, said the senatorial election in Port Harcourt and PHALGA II House of Representatives poll was suspended following alleged irregularities.

Sinikiem, who spoke at the INEC Collation Centre in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the commission would conduct thorough investigations to decide the next line of action.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng