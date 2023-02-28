Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the call for his resignation by the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Democratic Party (PDP) is misplaced.

Some parties said they had lost confidence in the ongoing election process over the non-use of electronic transmission of results as stipulated by the Electoral Act.

At a briefing in Abuja, the opposition parties alleged that Saturday’s elections had been manipulated.

But responding through Rotimi Oyekanmi, his Chief Press Secretary, the INEC Chairman, said contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process.

