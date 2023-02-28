Some protesters are currently near the national collation centre at the International Conference Centre in Abuja to demand electronic transmission of results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The protesters in their numbers, who said they were members of different political parties, expressed dissatisfaction over the refusal of INEC to use electric transmission of results as promised before the election.

Mr Onoja addressing the press outside the national collation centre. Photo credit: LP/PDP/ADC collation

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists, one of the leaders of the protesters, Ilemona Onoja, said their major demand is for the INEC national chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to fulfil what he promised Nigerians several before the election, which is a transparent and open process.

According to Onoja, the process is not being followed at the moment.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

''What we are seeing is a situation where results that were written, that didn't follow the process, are being announced as the results contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, contrary to the INEC guidelines that they issued, and contrary to the promises of the INEC chairman.

''We came out on the 25th of February to cast our votes for our preferred candidates. We were told that a process was going to be followed. This process involves accreditation, voting and our ballots will be counted.

''After it has been counted, it will be transmitted directly to a central server. And that on the day of the election, at the national collation centre, that central server will be displayed and we will be able to follow the results.

"Now, all we are saying is, we don't mind if our preferred candidate loses, just give us a transparent and open process. Let us be able to see the results. INEC promised us they will follow a certain procedure, we are asking them to follow it."

Also speaking, another angry protester, Barrister Lillian Kozau, called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow his image be tarnished and his legacy be destroyed by the INEC.

She said:

"INEC assured us that it would be a transparent process. They assured us of a transparent process and that the BVAS would be used, which is supposed to be an electronic process. Yet, after three days, 23 states still need to be uploaded. Why? Does this mean we will be doing this for one week?

"Why will a result be deleted from a platform after it has been uploaded? What are they up to? All we asked for was a transparent process. We just wanted whoever we voted for to emerge as the president of this country. We just wanted hope; we just wanted things to work. We are not asking for too much.

"We are not violent. Nobody is holding any weapon; we are just trying to make our voices heard. Please, our president should call INEC chairman to order. Buhari should not let his legacy to be tarnished. Let them follow due process."

Source: Legit.ng