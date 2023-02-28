Bola Tinubu, the presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won Marte local government area in Borno, a major council in the state.

Borno is the home state of the APC presidential flagbearer in the ongoing 2023 presidential and national assembly election.

In the council area, Tinubu leads by 5455, followed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Atiku Abubakar with 1653, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party got 1 votes.

Source: Legit.ng