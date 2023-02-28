The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ibrahim Shekarau as the Kano Central senatorial election winner.

As reported by Daily Trust, he was declared the winner under the flagship of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) despite his strong affiliation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau polled 456,787 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura, who polled 168, 677 votes. Photo: Ibrahim Shekarau

In a controversial turn of events, it was gathered that Senator Shekarau had announced his defection from the NNPP to join the PDP in the build-up to the 2023 election.

Meanwhile, despite the controversy greeted by his exit from the NNPP, the electoral body, INEC, says Senator Shekarau remains the legit candidate of the NNPP in their books despite the party’s leadership replacing him with another candidate Rufa’i Sani Hanga.

Amidst all these, INEC’s returning officer, Professor Tijjani Hassan Darma, declared him the election winner as he secured his second term in the House of Senate.

