The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the winner of the presidential elections in Bauchi.

Atiku, as announced by INEC's returning officer, Professor Abulkarim Sabo Mohammed of Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa, polled 426,607 votes from results in 20 local government areas, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Prof. Mohammed also disclosed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 316,694, while the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP)'s candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso scored 72,103.

It was gathered that Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party got 27,373 votes in the election.

The officer revealed that the total of registered voters in the state was 2,749,268, the accredited voters were 899,769 while the total valid votes were 853,516, rejected votes were 29,030, and the total votes cast were 882,546.

