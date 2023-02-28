Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - As the collation of results continues for the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured a crucial victory in Bayelsa state.

Atiku’s victory was confirmed at the Bayelsa state presidential election collation centre in the early hours of Tuesday, February 28.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku wins Bayelsa state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

The PDP presidential candidate scored a total of 68,818 to defeat the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi who scored 49,975 votes.

The standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, polled 42,572 votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 540 votes.

Cumulatively, Bayelsa state has 1,056,862 registered voters and 177,368 accredited voters across its eight local government areas (LGAs).

It had 165,325 valid votes and 7,786 rejected votes, amounting to 173,111 total votes.

