The Edo state governor has just recorded a major defeat.

Governor Godwin Obaseki has lost his polling unit, ward, local government and senatorial districts to the Labour Party (LP) in the presidential and National Assembly elections held in the state.

Obaseki loses constituency, senatorial seats to Labour Party. Photo credit: Edo State Government

Source: Facebook

Obaseki defeated

According to the results declared by the district returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor. A. Obasuyi, the LP candidate won the Senatorial seat with 167,250 votes.

Imasuen defeated the All Progressives Party (APC) candidate and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 57,933 and 61,749 votes respectively, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

Also in the Oredo federal constituency of the governor, the LP candidate, Mr. Iyawe Eseosa, won the constituency seat.

