Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Monday, February 27 alleged that the 2023 elections had been compromised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

According to Comrade Frank, the 2023 presidential and National Assembly election results have been subjected to large-scale manipulation.

In a statement sent to journalists and seen by Legit.ng, the Bayelsa-born politician called on Nigerians to reject the results, and demand the cancellation and reordering of fresh presidential and National Assembly elections.

He insisted that INEC scientifically rigged the much-anticipated poll whose outcome Nigerians had hoped would birth a new dawn in the country.

He said INEC deliberately delayed the release of the presidential and National Assembly election results to give the ruling APC room to doctor the results to favour their candidates.

His words:

“What they told Nigerians is that results would be transmitted from the polling units to the server, as we speak, the results are not on the INEC’s server! What changed?

“INEC has scientifically rigged the election through deliberate delay in announcing results and failure to electronically transmit the results as promised.

“They fraudulently ensured that APC won with very wide margin in states where they are popular while opposition parties could only only manage slim margin of win in states they are popular.

“The question INEC must answer is if the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu can be disgraced and defeated in his stronghold in Lagos state and his home state of Osun - how come he is being awarded huge vote figures in the northern parts of the country?

“We have also seen how state government officials in Rivers and Kaduna state have been intimidating INEC officials to upturn polls in favour of the ruling party.

“It is on record that election results in Gombe and Bauchi states where the Peoples Democratic Party is clearly ahead are now being changed in favour of the APC.”

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari has disappointed Nigerians by allowing INEC to once again conduct the worst election in the history the country which has brought shame to Nigeria in the eyes of the international community.

He also called on the international community especially election observers to reveal the truth they gathered from the field and those who won the respective elections.

