Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is leading Atiku Abubakar, his Peoples Democratic Party rival in Sokoto State.

Although there are 23 Local Government Areas in the state, Tinubu has gathered most of the votes in 10 LGAs, Daily Trust reported.

Bola Tinubu took a shocking lead at the presidential polls in Sokoto state, winning 10 local governments out of 23 local government. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

While he polled 101,608, Atiku garnered 98,080 while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) y came third with 314 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party secured 171 votes.

Below are the latest results according to local government:

Tureta

Registered voters 40, 746

Accredited voters 16, 516

APC 7, 684

LP. 1

NNPP. 9

PDP. 8, 144

Kware

Registered voters 74,056

Accredited voters 24,776

APC 10,485

LP. 63

NNPP. 11

PDP. 12,242

Bodinga Local Government Area

Registered voters 86,139

Accredited voters 28,054

Results

APC 13,384

LP. 10

NNPP. 39

PDP. 13,559

Total valid votes 27,209

Rejected votes. 642

Total votes cast. 27,851

Shagari Local Government Area

Registered voters 68,033

Accredited voters 25,857

Results

APC 11,355

LP. 3

NNPP. 47

PDP. 13,009

Total valid votes 24,563

Rejected votes. 924

Total votes cast. 25,487

Gudu Local Government Area

Registered voters. 47,199

Accredited voters. 22,081

Results

APC 11,194

LP. 23

NNPP. 70

PDP. 9,295

Total valid votes 20,856

Rejected votes. 1095

Total votes cast. 21,951

Yabo Local Government Area

Registered voters. 63,837

Accredited voters. 23,336

Results

APC 10,650

LP. 9

NNPP. 32

PDP. 11,269

Total valid votes 22,178

Rejected votes. 1037

Total votes cast. 23,215

Raba Local Government Area

Registered voters. 63,339

Accredited voters. 11,800

Results

APC 5,584

NNPP. 48

PDP. 5,490

Total valid votes. 11,208

Rejected votes. 335

Total votes cast. 11,543

Tangaza Local Government Area

Registered voters 64,272

Accredited voters 18,448

Results

APC 10,331

LP. 25

NNPP. 28

PDP. 6,594

Total valid votes 17,345

Rejected votes. 1,203

Total votes cast. 18,548

Binji Local Government Area

Registered voters. 49,893

Accredited voters. 20,004

Results

APC 9,953

LP. 15

NNPP. 23

PDP. 8,646

Wurno Local Government Area

Registered voters. 63,721

Accredited voters. 21,550

Results

APC 10,988

LP. 19

NNPP. 7

PDP. 9,832

Total valid votes 20,949

Rejected votes. 395

Total votes cast. 21,344

