Breaking: Tinubu best Atiku, Obi in PDP controlled-northern state
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is leading Atiku Abubakar, his Peoples Democratic Party rival in Sokoto State.
Although there are 23 Local Government Areas in the state, Tinubu has gathered most of the votes in 10 LGAs, Daily Trust reported.
While he polled 101,608, Atiku garnered 98,080 while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) y came third with 314 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party secured 171 votes.
Below are the latest results according to local government:
Tureta
Registered voters 40, 746
Accredited voters 16, 516
APC 7, 684
LP. 1
NNPP. 9
PDP. 8, 144
Kware
Registered voters 74,056
Accredited voters 24,776
APC 10,485
LP. 63
NNPP. 11
PDP. 12,242
Bodinga Local Government Area
Registered voters 86,139
Accredited voters 28,054
Results
APC 13,384
LP. 10
NNPP. 39
PDP. 13,559
Total valid votes 27,209
Rejected votes. 642
Total votes cast. 27,851
Shagari Local Government Area
Registered voters 68,033
Accredited voters 25,857
Results
APC 11,355
LP. 3
NNPP. 47
PDP. 13,009
Total valid votes 24,563
Rejected votes. 924
Total votes cast. 25,487
Gudu Local Government Area
Registered voters. 47,199
Accredited voters. 22,081
Results
APC 11,194
LP. 23
NNPP. 70
PDP. 9,295
Total valid votes 20,856
Rejected votes. 1095
Total votes cast. 21,951
Yabo Local Government Area
Registered voters. 63,837
Accredited voters. 23,336
Results
APC 10,650
LP. 9
NNPP. 32
PDP. 11,269
Total valid votes 22,178
Rejected votes. 1037
Total votes cast. 23,215
Raba Local Government Area
Registered voters. 63,339
Accredited voters. 11,800
Results
APC 5,584
NNPP. 48
PDP. 5,490
Total valid votes. 11,208
Rejected votes. 335
Total votes cast. 11,543
Tangaza Local Government Area
Registered voters 64,272
Accredited voters 18,448
Results
APC 10,331
LP. 25
NNPP. 28
PDP. 6,594
Total valid votes 17,345
Rejected votes. 1,203
Total votes cast. 18,548
Binji Local Government Area
Registered voters. 49,893
Accredited voters. 20,004
Results
APC 9,953
LP. 15
NNPP. 23
PDP. 8,646
Wurno Local Government Area
Registered voters. 63,721
Accredited voters. 21,550
Results
APC 10,988
LP. 19
NNPP. 7
PDP. 9,832
Total valid votes 20,949
Rejected votes. 395
Total votes cast. 21,344
Source: Legit.ng