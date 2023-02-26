2023 Election: More Drama for APC as Atiku Leads Tinubu in 7 Bauchi LGAs, Result Emerges
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is currently leading in the seven local government areas of Bauchi State.
This was announced at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters, Bauchi, the venue of the Presidential Election Collation in the State, The Punch reported.
The result
According to the results, Atiku got 100,304 votes to be ahead of Tinubu with 30,473.
Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, got 69,831 votes.
The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Musa Kwankwaso got 13,740 votes. The Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi came fourth with 7,968 votes.
Here are the results as announced:
Bogoro LGA
APC: 4,850
NNPP: 798
PDP: 15,156
LP: 6,866
Warji LGA
APC: 11,862
NNPP: 424
PDP: 17,732
LP: 185
