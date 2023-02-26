The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is currently leading in the seven local government areas of Bauchi State.

This was announced at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters, Bauchi, the venue of the Presidential Election Collation in the State, The Punch reported.

Atiku takes the lead in Bauchi state.

Source: Facebook

The result

According to the results, Atiku got 100,304 votes to be ahead of Tinubu with 30,473.

Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, got 69,831 votes.

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Musa Kwankwaso got 13,740 votes. The Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi came fourth with 7,968 votes.

Here are the results as announced:

Bogoro LGA

APC: 4,850

NNPP: 798

PDP: 15,156

LP: 6,866

Warji LGA

APC: 11,862

NNPP: 424

PDP: 17,732

LP: 185

