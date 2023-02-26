BREAKING: Peter Obi in Early Lead in Abia, Sweeps 7 LGAs
In what can be described as a big blow to the political ambition of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party is leading in seven local government area of Abia state announced Sunday in Umuahia.
This is coming few hours after Obi cleared two LGAs – Isiala Ngwa North, and Isuikwuato LGAs earlier announced by INEC.
KWUANO LGA:
LP – 14,997.
PDP -1,065
APC -407
APGA – 79
UKWA WEST:
LP – 9,557.
PDP – 915
APC – 07
APGA – 467
UKWA EAST:
LP – 5, 819
PDP – 53
APC – 264
APGA – 259
BENDE:
LP – 18,446
PDP – 973
APC – 1, 545
APGA – 101
UMUAHIA SOUTH:
LP – 25,017
PDP – 1, 156
APC – 23
APGA – 188
Source: Legit.ng