In what can be described as a big blow to the political ambition of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party is leading in seven local government area of Abia state announced Sunday in Umuahia.

This is coming few hours after Obi cleared two LGAs – Isiala Ngwa North, and Isuikwuato LGAs earlier announced by INEC.

Peter Obi in early lead in Abia.

KWUANO LGA:

LP – 14,997.

PDP -1,065

APC -407

APGA – 79

UKWA WEST:

LP – 9,557.

PDP – 915

APC – 07

APGA – 467

UKWA EAST:

LP – 5, 819

PDP – 53

APC – 264

APGA – 259

BENDE:

LP – 18,446

PDP – 973

APC – 1, 545

APGA – 101

UMUAHIA SOUTH:

LP – 25,017

PDP – 1, 156

APC – 23

APGA – 188

