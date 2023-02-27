The presidential election result in Lagos state is getting more dicey and exciting as the collation of results continues.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The battleground has been filled with the brew of dust and stamps of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential bannerman and Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressive Congress bannerman.

Election results declared so far confirms that Bola Tinubu has won 10 LGAs three more than Peter Obi but yet still trialing against the latter. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Premium Times, results collated from INEC reveals that Peter Obi is leading the race in Lagos state with 448,878 votes across seven local government, while Bola Tinubu is trailing 416,436 votes so far across ten local government.

Meanwhile, despite being declared winner in lesser local government than his counterpart Tinubu, Obi has been able to poll more votes and give the former Lagos state governor a run for his money.

Below is the 10 local government areas where Bola Tinubu has triumphed so far

1.Agege

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Apapa

3. Badagry

4. Epe

5. Ibeju-Lekki

6. Ifako-Ijaiye

7. Ikorodu

8. Lagos Island

9. Lagos Mainland

10. Surulere

Source: Legit.ng