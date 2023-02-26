FCT, Abuja - A new situation report from Yiaga Africa has confirmed 135 critical incidents across polling units nationwide.

This development was revealed at Yiaga Africa Africa's mid-day press briefing attended by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 26, at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Yiaga Africa on Sunday, Feb 26 shared its preliminary reports on the 2023 Presidential election saying, thus far, the 2023 presidential elections are once again a missed opportunity. Photo: @YIAGA

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the press briefing, the chairman of Yiaga Africa's 'Watching the Vote' group, Dr Hussaini Abdu, said these critical incidents ranged from ballot box snatching, insufficient election materials, lateness in opening polling units and a host of others.

He said:

"The most frequent incident reports recorded by Watching The Vote Observers related to Polling units not opening (18 reports), malfunctioning of the BVAS (9 reports), Ballot box snatching (8 reports), Insufficient election materials (3 reports) and disruption of the voting process (5 reports)."

In its recommendation to the electoral body, Yiaga Africa calls for transparency and explanations over the delay in transmitting results.

Similarly, the commission was urged to protect the transparency of the result collation process by ensuring accredited observers and party agents are granted access to the collation centres.

In Yiaga Africa's message to Nigerians, Dr, Abdu said:

"...remain peaceful while waiting on INEC to announce the official results and refrain from any acts that could incite violence.

"Political leaders should urge their supporters in particular to calmly await the official results and take appropriate actions against any party members who engage in violence or incitement to violence."

Source: Legit.ng