President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to call the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to order.

The call was made by Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu.

He asked him to call Tinubu to order over a “recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC”, by a newspaper linked to him, This Day Newspaper reported.

Buhari has been asked to call Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to order. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Our attention has just been drawn to the recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC Presidential candidate Chief Bola Tinubu. The said newspaper is owned by Tinubu.

"Only yesterday, we all saw how thugs of the APC Chieftains and his allies took over the streets of Lagos burning ballot boxes and documents and generally misbehaving in other to disenfranchise the determined electorates. Despite all of these ugly attempts at stealing victory, the APC suffered its worst cataclysmic loss in most of the polling centers in Lagos. The same happened in Kano. Incapable of ever being sobered by the crushing humiliation in its traditional territories, we woke up this morning to read about the pathetic and illegal lies cooked up by the Tinubu media goons.

"Tinubu remains the only mainstream candidate whose homebase of South West was decimated by opposition parties in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. Most of the Northern Governors he also expected to help him garner votes in the Northern regions failed spectacularly to deliver the badly needed votes. He failed in the South East and South South."

Source: Legit.ng