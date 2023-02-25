FCT, Abuja - On Saturday, February 25, Nigerians of voting age who had registered for their Permanent Voters Cards turned out en masse to elect a president who would be succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

With Buhari being the president for eight years - from 2015 to 2023 - his seat is contested by 18 presidential candidates from various political parties.

Electorates in the FCT displayed their gutsy and resilient attribute by waiting under the scorching sun to vote. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Out of the 18 candidates, three major contenders are Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

However, one of the key things observed by Legit.ng at several polling units is the determination of Nigerians to cast their votes and ensure their votes count.

Nigerians took these to their various polling units to ensure they made waiting comfortably for themselves and, in some cases, other voters.

Chairs

At the Area 1 Primary School, several voters were pictured with their chairs at the polling unit.

One of the voters, Samuel Ajayi, who spoke to Legit.ng, said he has already decided that this will be a long weekend considering that he has to vote and wait to safeguard his vote alongside other Nigerians.

Ajayi said:

“I am prepared to wait here until the last vote is counted and elections result doe my polling unit uploaded on the BVAs.

“I am not going anywhere, and I am glad that a lot of other voters are with me on this.”

Another voter, who Legit.ng met at the LEA Primary School, Kado Kuchi, who did not want to give out her name, came with a white paint bucket.

“For me, today is ‘no leave, no transfer,” she said, explaining that she is ready to stay at her polling unit until the votes are counted.

Food and water

With the commitment to ensure they cast their votes, several voters were seen at the polling units with food, snacks, water and all kinds of fizzy and homemade drinks.

Some voters were seen readily sharing some of the edible items they brought to the polling units with other voters.

At the Area 1 Primary School, a man was spotted sharing food and drinks packed in takeaway packs. The man who drove in his bike was seen sharing the food randomly with voters who cared to collect.

Mats and sleeping materials

A lady was pictured carrying a kiddie mat at the LEA Primary School. Standing in the queue to cast her vote, the lady held tightly to her mat, indicating that she was prepared to wait until her votes counted.

Umbrellas

With the high temperature of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, several voters, especially ladies, were seen with their umbrellas at their polling units.

Some of the ladies, Legit.ng noticed, also came to the polling units with their babies.

