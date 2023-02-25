The governor of Benue state and member of the G5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has casted his vote for the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Ortom had earlier endorsed Obi ahead of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the ongoing presidential and national assembly election, The Cable reported.

He is also part of a five-member group of PDP governors at loggerheads with the national leadership of the party.

It was cleared that the governor voted for Obi in his polling unit in Tse-Ortom, Mzondu ward, Guman LGA of the state, as the PDP did not have a single vote in the unit.

Ortom, who is contesting for Benue north-west senatorial seat, had earlier said he was ready to sacrifice his senatorial bid for the victory of the LP candidate.

“For me, it’s not even that I’m contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State. I’ve gone round, they have accepted that they will vote me,

“But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be. I know that if [any group of] people are connected in this world, they are the Igbo. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South-East is president.”

See results of the unit:

Location: PU016, Tse Ortom, Mzondu ward, Guma LGA, Benue.

PRESIDENTIAL

APC 0

PDP 0

NNPP 0

LP 489

SENATORIAL

APC 0

PDP 493

LP 0

NNPP 0

REPS

APC 0

LP 0

PDP 490

NNPP 0

Source: Legit.ng