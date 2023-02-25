2023 presidential election: APC chairman Adamu loses polling unit to Peter Obi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu has lost his polling unit, Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State, for the presidential polls to the Labour Party.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi won in the unit with 132 votes while the APC came second with 85 votes.

For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).

House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).

Source: Legit.ng