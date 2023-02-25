FCT, Abuja - Hundreds of voters in Polling Unit 149 near Next Cash and Carry in Kado, Abuja say they will wait till voting and counting ends to ensure their votes are counted.

The voters who were vibing to a hip-hop song under the tree near the polling unit vowed to stay and ensure the process is smooth.

Voters in Polling Unit 149 near Next Cash and Carry in Kado, Abuja say they will wait till voting and counting ends.

Source: Original

Some of them also brought chairs from their home to sit down while waiting for the voting process to end.

One of the voters also volunteered to issue tallies as people arrive to cast their votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The polling unit has over 700 voters but only 335 had arrived to vote when Legit.ng got to the place.

Food and drinks were also distributed as the voters waited. Packs of biscuits and drinks were also bought for the electoral officials to ensure they concentrate on their duties.

"We are here to coordinate and ensure that everything is going well," one of the volunteers

Source: Legit.ng