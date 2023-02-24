Residents of Rivers state have been told not to fret about the candidate to vote for at the 2023 presidential polls

Governor Nyesom Wike made this appeal on Thursday, February 23, while inaugurating some of his new projects

The Rivers state governor said he remains committed to the people's interest and will not lead them astray

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike has told Rivers state residents not to fret but to have faith in him in the choice of candidates to vote for at the presidential polls slated for Saturday, February 25.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, he revealed that the choice of candidates made by the stakeholders was for the sole benefit and interest of the state. He assured residents that the interest of the state remains his top priority and he will continue to protect its.

Governor Wike has been in a long heated brawl with leadership of the PDP and their differences remains unresolved. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Governor Wike made this pledge while speaking at the inauguration of new projects in the state on Thursday, February 23.

He said:

“When you have an opportunity when the people give you their confidence, you must also make them happy. How do you make them happy? It is by making sure you provide them with things that change their environment, with things that will better their lives, with things that will improve economic activities in their area.”

The Rivers state governor in show of humility and gratitude to the state said he became accomplished in his private and political life due to the opportunity presented to him by the people of the state.

Governor Wike said:

“For what Rivers State has given me, I owed them (Rivers people) a lot in my life and I will continue to protect their interest. I am not going to sell Rivers State to anybody for a pot of porridge.

“And that is why if I tell you this is the right place, know it is the right place. I am not going to deceive you. I am not one of those leaders who are running around for their personal interest.”

