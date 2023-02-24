Ahead of the Saturday, February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has of the number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected by the electorates.

The PVC is a requirement for voting, as provided for in Section 47 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the electoral body has warned anyone without it to stay away from the Polling Units.

A man displays his Permanent Voter Cards (PCV) at Shimawa, a rural town in southwestern Nigeria, on March 13, 2015.

Source: Getty Images

For the 2023 general elections, the total number of registered voters is 93.4 million (93,469,008). However, the total number of PVCS collected is 87.2 million (87,209,007).

The total number of uncollected PVCs is 6.2 million (6,259,229).

Top 10 States with Highest Number of Collected PVCs

Below is the list of 10 states that have the highest number of collected PVCs.

Lagos — 6.21m Kano — 5.59m Kaduna — 4.16m Katsina — 3.46m Rivers — 3.29m Delta — 2.99m Oyo — 2.76m Bauchi — 2.72m Plateau — 2.69m Niger — 2.63m

