A report by the BBC noted that the majority of Peter Obi backers ahead of the 2023 presidential election are young people

The report also indicated that most of the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate were part of the #EndSARS movement

Obi continues to attract hordes of young supporters as the Saturday, February 25 election draws closer

FCT, Abuja - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has stated that interest in Nigeria's 2023 elections has been spurred by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to the BBC, young Nigerians have turned the forthcoming presidential election into the most competitive since the end of military rule in 1999.

The BBC report noted that Ob has the backing of many Nigerian youths. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The world's leading public service broadcaster also stated that many young Nigerians are backing Obi to take on the country's two main political parties and bring change after years of stagnation, corruption and insecurity.

Part of the report read:

“Spurred on by the 2020 EndSARS anti-police brutality protests that morphed into calls for good governance, millions of young people have registered as first-time voters.

“Though the protests were brutally halted by the army, the disbandment of the Sars police unit notorious for profiling young people was considered a success.

“That seems to have galvanized frustrated young Nigerians, and now they are targeting the highest office in the land.

“The man many are backing, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, is not that young at 61. Nor is he really a new broom in Nigerian politics as he has previously been the vice-presidential candidate for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“But he is considered an outlier because of his accessibility, simplicity and his record of prudence with public funds when he was Anambra state governor.”

2023 elections: 'Peter Obi has disrupted a two-horse race,' says Financial Times

Similarly, Financial Times, the world's leading global business publication, says Obi has disrupted a traditional two-horse race in Nigeria's democratic journey.

The British daily business newspaper described the Labour Party presidential candidate as a relative political newcomer who has electrified young voters in the country.

The international media outfit also stated that Obi has rattled his rivals and made the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election much more complicated to predict.

The international media outfit also stated that Obi has rattled his rivals and made the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election much more complicated to predict.

2023 elections: "Peter Obi is not the 'typical 'African Big Man' leader," CNN says

Earlier, the Cable News Network (CNN) described Obi as "not the typical African Big Man" leader.

The international news channel based in Atlanta, Georgia, said that Obi is acknowledged as a reliable alternative to the two major candidates in the forthcoming presidential election.

CNN also noted that Obi is famed for his frugal approach and is seen as a 'Mr Clean' of Nigerian politics.

Source: Legit.ng