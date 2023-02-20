President Muhammadu Buhari's miniters, Babatunde Fashola and Festus Keyamo, has shared opposing views on the President's naira redesign policy

Keyamo, who is a SAN and spokesperson of APC PCC, said the President was wrongly advised to have gone against supreme court injunction

But Fashola, said the move of the president to recirculate the old N200 naira notes was to ameliorate the pains Nigerians are going through

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has spoken against the position of his counterpart, Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, on the President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy.

According to This Day, Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, faulted the directive of President Buhari that the CBN should recirculate the old N200 notes and maintained that old N500 and N1000 notes can no longer be a legal tender.

What Fashola, Keyamo said about Buhari's naira redesign policy

Fashola, a senior advocate, argued that the President did not make a direct affront to the supreme court injunction because he only temporarily halted the move to ban the old currencies by February 10.

Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, posited that though President Buhari has wrong intention, he was wrongly advised.

The minister maintained that he would have advised the President to comply with the supreme court injunction that stated that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes should be recirculated.

But Fashola, on his part, argued that the president's decision to recirculate the old N200 notes because he felt the pains that Nigerians are going through.

He said:

"I think that whatever interventions the president sought to make were interventions in response to the very palpable pain and I think he said that much in his speech about the unintended consequences of the policy."

