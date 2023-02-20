With less than a week to the general elections, Nigerians have been urged to remain peaceful and shun violence

This was the submission of Bar. Juliet I.IKhayere, who reflected on the shortcomings of the CBN naira policy

She also reeled out how the naira redesign and scarcity of the naira had affected her campaign

FCT, Abuja - Amid the persistent scarcity of new naira notes, mixed reactions continue to trail the new policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the naira notes.

Reacting to this development, Barrister Juliet Isi Ikhayere, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate for AMAC/Bwari constituency in the FCT, says the CBN's policy was ill-timed.

Bar. IKhayere stated that the Nigerian populace and the Nigerian banking sector are not ready for digitalised banking.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, she noted that Nigerians needed more time to prepare for digital banking. In turn, it has affected a lot of monetary transactions across the federation.

She said:

"It was a quick decision. Nigerians did not plan to transit into this phase of internet banking."

Barr. Ikhayere also faulted the digital service delivery of banks, referring to the USSD mode of transactions as needing to be more efficient in serving Nigerians amid the cashless situation the country has plunged into.

She further noted that the economic impact of the policy could have been healthier as it has reduced sales in commodities due to the lack of trust in the digital banking method.

How new naira policy affected my campaign - Bar. Ikhayere

When asked if the current situation affected her campaign, she said:

"So there's been a whole lot of hardship. Money policy has actually affected us as a people. And for myself has affected my campaign.

"There are good people out there. The politician who wants to actually go effect a change is also a human being. And also, the ones who are bad to call their shots do not just label everybody because these are the reasons why a lot of young people like myself are not into the race.

"It has actually been very difficult also mobilizing people to come follow me around to sensitize people has been difficult.

"Bringing them out of their day to day businesses to actually tell them to sensitize for you, move around, tell people about you. It's finance consuming, it's money consuming."

On the part of the CBN, she stated that the apex bank had the luxury of eight years to plan and premeditate on its current policy and ease off Nigerians from the current hardship they are facing.

Barr. Ikhayere, who acknowledged the motive of the policy as a technique to curb vote-buying and kidnapping, said security agencies should have been a veritable alternative.

She said:

"The issue of vote buying can actually be tamed and my advice going forward is that in election process of surveillance systems have to be provided to prevent vote buying.

"The security personnel can actually be stationed closed by the cubicle to monitor agents that come out to exchange each vote for money because they only have to see what the people vote for when they are close to the cubicle."

Meanwhile, she called on Nigerians to keep calm, stating that violence will not resolve the current situation, instead, they should resort to dialogue with the major players of the policy.

She also noted that Nigerians could take their grievances to the polls and elect competent individuals across all strata of government to implement policies that will benefit Nigerians positively.

