A group, Cross River Democratic Watch (CRDW) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade, to reintroduce a team of Special Forces in the state.

The CRDW in its claim alleged that the forces are expected to clamp down on the opposition in the state ahead of the 2023 National Assembly election.

A group has alleged plans by the Cross River state governor to reintroduce special forces prior to the 2023 election. Photo: Ben Ayade

Source: Twitter

Likening the alleged move to the sad experience in the last House of Representatives by-election for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency, on February 26, 2022, the group said the forces were earlier used to commit electoral offences during the poll.

Expressing worry at the repeat of the same scenario in the 2023 election, CRDW coordinator and secretary of the group, Messers Emmanuel Agbor Agbor and Austine Ushie respectively, said the governor is already in Abuja to perfect the process.

Agbor and Ushie in a statement released on Friday, February 17, alleged that there are moves to lobby top security personnel within the police to set up the forces.

They said:

"Our attention has been drawn to the disturbing moves by Governor Ben Ayade to Police Headquarters to lobby for a Special Force Unit to be approved in Calabar for the general election. The ulterior motive is for him to deploy the same force to the northern part of the state and use it to compromise the senatorial election where he is a candidate.

"We wonder why Ayade is always looking for a special force once the election is around the corner. He did it in the last Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election using the governor's office security unit.

"The Inspector General of Police has committed to a level playing field, but Ayade who has been rejected by his people is bent on rigging the election."

The group further noted that all attempts to comprise the senatorial election in the state will be resisted.

