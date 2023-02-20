Lagos, Nigeria - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived Lagos state.

According to Jubril Gawat, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's media aide, Tinubu is at the Eko Hotel and Suites to attend the Yoruba and Southwest Leaders of Thought Summit.

"FLASH: The Incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT arrives at the Eko Hotel and Suites for the Yoruba and Southwest Leaders of Thought Summit," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng