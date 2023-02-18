The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Friday, February 17, rounded off his campaign across the seven Local Government Areas o his Senatorial District - Benue North West.

Ortom who is seeking to be elected into the Tenth Senate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) began his campaign for the senatorial district seat on February 4, and ended on Friday, February 17, in Daudu, Guma LGA.

Governor Ortom has promised to be a voice for his people. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

A statement signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor's chief press state said that Ortom's campaign train moved from Tarka and Guma local government areas and was welcomed by mammoth crowds of party supporters who thronged the campaign rallies.

Ikyur noted that in Tarka, the rallies were held at Jor Imienger and Wannune while Agasha and Daudu hosted the campaign team in Guma Local Government Areas respectively.

Addressing the rallies, Governor Ortom said he was overwhelmed by the people's support.

He assured the people of Benue North West Senatorial district that his going to the Senate will be an opportunity to continue standing for his people.

Ortom stated that when elected as Senator, he will continue to be a voice that will speak out against the oppression of his people, stressing that he will always fight the cause of justice, equity and fairness for the interest of his people.

He emphasised that the economic and security challenges the APC-led Federal government has caused people of the state were unimaginable and the people had no reason whatsoever to vote for the party at the polls.

Support for PDP candidates in Benue state

The governor also charged the people to vote massively for the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba, House of Representatives candidate, John Dyegh for Gboko/Tarka federal constituency, Bem Mzondu for Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituencies and State Assembly candidates for Tarka Constituency, Ukeyima Manger, William Ortyom and Jimin Geoffrey for Agasha and Guma State Constituencies respectively.

According to Ortom, electing these PDP candidates will enable them to collaborate and deliver good governance and quality representation for the people.

He further stressed the need for the people to vote for a competent and credible presidential candidate who has a friendly disposition towards the people of the state.

In separate remarks at the rallies in Agasha and Daudu, Charles Torbunde, Timothy Isherev, Dr David Tsevende, Bala Yusuf, and Jerome Uyina all extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Governor Ortom which they affirmed had distinguished him to represent the people as Senator in the National Assembly.

Ortom causes high-level confusion among PDP ranks, announces preferred 2023 presidential candidate

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party received a major boost for his ambition to become president of Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra state has been endorsed by one of the Peoples Democratic Party's G5 governors.

Governor Samuel Ortom urged Nigerians across the country to ensure they take back their country by supporting Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Court bars PDP from expelling 1 of G5's most influential governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier been barred from expelling the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom.

This was contained in an order handed to the party by the Benue State High Court on Thursday, February 16.

The court also restrained the party or its official from stopping the governor from contesting for Benue North West senatorial seat in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

