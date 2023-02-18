Presidency has reiterated Buhari’s commitment to the success of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Garba Shehu, a spokesperson to the president, said on Friday that Tinubu is the likely successor of his principal

Shehu made this known amid the allegation that the federal government is planning an interim government

Abuja, Aso Villa - Following the alleged plan by the federal government to instal an Interim Government after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, the presidency has broken the silence.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement issued on Friday, February 17, by the senior special assistant to the president on media, Garba Shehu, said there are no plans by Buhari to extend his tenure beyond May 29, 2023, or install an interim government.

Nigerian presidency says Tinubu remains Buhari's favoured successor. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Shehu said:

“Let us clearly, specifically, and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy,” a statement signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, read on Friday.

The statement is titled, ‘Stop the joke about interim government, elections will hold.’

He further stated:

“The president looks forward to handing over the reins of power to his elected successor. This will happen on May 29, 2023, as the Constitution requires.

“What should be made crystal clear to the doubters and the speculators and the untruth-tellers is that in no way was the naira swap ‘engineered’ to keep the President in office beyond May 29. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The presidency stated this while responding to claims by some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress that Buhari’s insistence on the new naira policy was to trigger chaos that would necessitate the imposition of an interim government.

In separate interviews, Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kaduna and Kano states, respectively, claimed that the policy would lead to more crises that would hinder elections and usher in an interim government.

They also argued that the new naira policy, which had sparked pockets of protests and riots nationwide, was a plot to make the APC unpopular and thwart the chances of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

However, the presidency denied the allegations, saying the talk of an interim government was “way off the mark.”

The presidency stated:

“Those who peddle it stand to gain nothing at all but the creation of panic and the incitement of the public against the federal government.

“It is precisely because the president is concerned with this problem that he opened several avenues for consultation with leaders and groups across the country, culminating in his broadcast to the nation on Thursday morning.

“In line with the speech, his clear and unequivocal directive is that the problem of cash supply must be addressed without delay. While this is being done, there is no need to panic. We need to work together as leaders, as a people, and as one nation. When panic hits, people go into overdrive. Shouting helps no one because no one can listen."

The presidency also asserted that Buhari’s favoured successor remained the APC flag bearer, Tinubu.

