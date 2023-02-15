The Gombe state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refused to sign the peace accord organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and inter-agency consultative committee on the security of election.

According to The Punch, the chairman of the PDP in the state, Amnon Kwaskebe, argued that the police have failed to to protect the opposition and its facilities in the state.

The PDP chairman alleged that the party's governorship candidate in the state, Muhammad Barde, is the most attacked governorship candidate in the state.

The peace accord is voluntary and not mandatory for political parties to participate. However, it’s a mediation process that helps forestall violence.

Kwaskebe said:

“Our decline to sign is a decision of the leadership of the party at the state level. All of you are aware of what has been happening to the PDP in terms of attacks on facilities. We have reported officially to all the security agencies, especially the lead security agency, but nothing was done and that is why you have seen our gubernatorial candidate is not here. I don’t blame him for not coming, I have come as party chairman.

“Our candidate is the most attacked gubernatorial candidate. We have tried to report officially without reacting and the police have not taken any action. We have declined to sign this document.”

