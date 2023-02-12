The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reacted to an allegation that some serving military officers met with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt the general elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 11, Brigadier General Tukur Gusua, the acting director of defence information, denied the claim

Gusua described the claim as wicked and very malicious propaganda from unscrupulous elements.

He noted that the Nigerian Armed Forces is disheartened that even persons who are expected to be politically exposed could degenerate to such a low level and come up with such a claim.

The DHQ, for the records, stated clearly that it holds the constitution of Nigeria in high regard and will never be part of any so-called plot to undermine or work against the country's democracy.

It, therefore, warned that those propagating such allegations will be invited very soon to substantiate their claims.

Part of the statement read:

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.↳

"It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy. Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

"The general public is advised to disregard such information and go about their normal activities."

Source: Legit.ng